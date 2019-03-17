UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several fire departments contained a large fire at a Union County emulsions plant Sunday afternoon.
According to Union Public Safety, a call came in for a fire at the Southeast Emulsions Plant off Jonesville Highway around 3:00 p.m.
They say Bonham Fire is the lead department, though Union County dispatch confirms several other departments are assisting.
According to Bonham fire chief Scott Austin, a liquid asphalt storage tank holding 2.1 million gallons inside caught fire, specifically a six-inch void space that's insulated between the outer shell and the actual tank. An accident around 9 a.m. Sunday morning sparked the fire, when the tank was ran over. Workers originally thought they contained the original incident and were getting ready to leave the facility when they discovered the fire. Austin says they called 911 around 2:17 p.m. He also said the tank ruptured, but firefighters cooled it down enough to get asphalt closer to a solid state, which plugged the hole and prevented further leakage.
As of writing, Austin says the asphalt is sitting anywhere between 260 to 280 degrees Fahrenheit, somewhat like tar, and can hold the temperature for up to ten days. He also says the chances of the tanker exploding are close to zero but firefighters have to be careful; if an explosion happened, they had 1500 gallons of foam concentrate and a flow of 2000 gallons of water at hand.
Crews are taking down the outer shell, and Austin says the nearby Norfolk Southern railroad is closed because the water line supply they're using runs across the tracks. He expects crews to be on-scene for the next 3-4 hours because the outer shell has to be removed to ensure the fire is completely out.
Austin said nobody was hurt.
Union County emergency management director Rob Fraim told us there is a voluntary evacuation in order within a 1-mile radius of the plant because temperatures are not high enough to warrant a mandatory evacuation. Fraim says DHEC and the state EMA have been notified for air control monitoring. He also says some asphalt was released and made it into the plant's containment pond.
We're also told all fire departments in Union County are responding along with some from Spartanburg County. Austin totaled up to 65 firefighters were on scene.
Union County fire officials say the fire has been contained as of 5:30 p.m. and there are no threat to citizens, property, or animals. The voluntary evacuation is in place as a precautionary measure.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.