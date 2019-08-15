Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, officials with the McDowell County Emergency Management said that overnight crews had made progress fighting the fire at Chamad Warehouse.
According to officials, several hot-spots are still present and today, firefighters will transition to monitoring the complex and addressing the hot spots.
On Wednesday, firefighters from Burke, Mitchell, Rutherford, and Buncombe Counties were on scene of the massive fire in Marion.
According to Will Keller, Emergency Services Director for McDowell County, the call came in at 12:33 a.m. for a fire at the Chamad Warehouse on Virginia Road near the Clinchfield community.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. We're told that the warehouse typically used to store cotton and that no one is believed to have been inside when the fire began.
We're told one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury while fighting the fire on the outside portion of the warehouse.
Keller says the fire could very well burn for days due to the size of the warehouse and the amount of materials stored inside.
Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said they'll most likely be working on scene through the night - addressing any hot spots and monitoring for any change in conditions.
As of 4:30 p.m., a good 150,000 square feet of the warehouse had been affected by the blaze.
We're told residents in the community should expect temporary power outages as power connections have been disconnected in the area as firefighters fight the fire.
Thursday officials said that residents in the area should expect the fire to smolder for days.
Anyone with questions concerning this fire is asked to contact the Marion Fire Department at 652-5201.
