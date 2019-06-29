SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Authorities say remnants of a used firework sparked a fire Saturday evening during the Simpsonville fireworks show at Heritage Park.
A FOX Carolina staffer present captured the fire on video, which seemed to begin after the finale. Our staffer tells us the fire department was on hand and doused the flames quickly.
According to Simpsonville city officials, the fire started on the edge of the woods outside the CCNB Aphitheatre, and SFD was on hand just yards away. We're told the fire was small and didn't seem to affect trees.
The fire was put out in minutes, and city officials report no injuries and no danger to the community. Firefighters did remain on scene to ensure any and all hotspots were handled.
