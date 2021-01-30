BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - NCDOT says travelers needed to find alternate routes after a crash on I-26 eastbound Saturday night. We later learned a fire truck rolled over.
North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed a firetruck rolled over on the roadway along Long Shoals Rd. near the exit to NC-146. NCDOT says on its traffic map the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Because the interstate is shut down, drivers had avoid getting stuck in traffic.
According to a tweet from the Asheville Fire Fighters Association, the crew members involved in the accident were released from the hospital on Sunday morning.
AFFA members of E-11 were involved in a serious accident last night on I-26 while returning from a call. We are extremely happy to report that all crew members were checked out at the hospital, released, and are home resting now. pic.twitter.com/nNZscCLDKc— Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) January 31, 2021
I-26 was eventually cleared up.
