UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials said firefighters were called back to an asphalt plant Monday afternoon where a fire had rekindled.
According to Union Public Safety, the initial call came in for a fire at the Southeast Emulsions Plant off Jonesville Highway on Sunday around 3 p.m.
They say Bonham Fire was the lead department, though Union County dispatch confirms several other departments are assisting.
According to Bonham Fire Chief Scott Austin, a liquid asphalt storage tank holding 2.1 million gallons inside caught fire, specifically a six-inch void space that's insulated between the outer shell and the actual tank. An accident around 9 a.m. Sunday morning sparked the fire, when the tank was ran over. Workers originally thought they contained the original incident and were getting ready to leave the facility when they discovered the fire. Austin says they called 911 around 2:17 p.m. He also said the tank ruptured, but firefighters cooled it down enough to get asphalt closer to a solid state, which plugged the hole and prevented further leakage.
Austin said the asphalt was sitting anywhere between 260 to 280 degrees Fahrenheit, somewhat like tar, and can hold the temperature for up to ten days. He also said the chances of the tanker exploding are close to zero but firefighters have to be careful; if an explosion happened, they had 1500 gallons of foam concentrate and a flow of 2000 gallons of water at hand.
Crews had to take down the outer shell to get to the fire, and Austin says the nearby Norfolk Southern Railroad had to be closed because the water line supply they're using ran across the tracks, but as of Monday morning is back open. The fire was contained by 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, but some firefighters have remained on scene to make sure there are no further flareups.
Austin said nobody was hurt.
Union County emergency management director Rob Fraim told us there was a voluntary evacuation in order on Sunday within a 1-mile radius of the plant because temperatures are not high enough to warrant a mandatory evacuation. Fraim says DHEC and the state EMA have been notified for air control monitoring. He also says some asphalt was released and made it into the plant's containment pond.
As of Monday morning the shelter in place evacuation was lifted.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, emergency dispatchers confirmed firefighters were headed back to the plant for a rekindle.
There was no immediate word if evacuations would be re-issued.
