ROYSTON, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Mayor of Royston David Jordan gives an update on the fire that damaged a building in downtown Royston on Tuesday.
Jordan says that the fire broke out at an old theater downtown that a furniture store now uses for storage.
The building was a total loss but it stayed contained to one structure, according to Jordan.
Jordan says that he hasn't seen a fire like this during his time in office. He adds that he worries about fires downtown because the buildings are so close.
Right now no injuries have been reported.
We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as we get more information.
