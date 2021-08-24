ROYSTON, GA (FOX Carolina)- Franklin County District 3 Commissioner Ryan Swails announce that multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at the theater beside Old Corner Hardware in Downtown Royston, GA.
Swails says that he was told that no one has been injured and more fire trucks are arriving on scene.
Residents should stay away from downtown Royston as multiple fire trucks are trying to get into the area, according to Swails.
The Royston Fire Department and Springs Fire Department are among those responding to the scene, according to Swails.
We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this story as we get more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.