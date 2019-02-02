LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) Officials in Lake Lure are searching for a 65-year-old woman Saturday morning, last seen around midnight.
Lake Lure Fire and Rescue, along with the Lake Lure Police Department and first responders are searching for Sharlene Kohler. She was last seen in the Charlotte Drive area around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Kohler was wearing a black leather coat, white sweater, blue jeans, knee high suede boots and holding a tan purse the last time she was seen.
A photo of Mrs. Kohler was not immediately available.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to dial 911 immediately.
