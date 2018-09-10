The FEI World Equestrian Games will go on as scheduled in Tryon this week despite impending weather from Hurricane Florence, officials said Monday.
The National Weather Service is providing officials with updates multiple times a day.
“It’s too soon to tell where Flo will go, but the good news is we are located far west and inland. We are excited for you all to come join us,” officials posted on Facebook.
FEI said people can text WEG2018 to 888777 for emergency and weather notifications related to the World Equestrian Film.
Doug Bryson with Spartanburg County Emergency Management said first responders from the county will be providing support to the equestrian games in Polk County, which are expected to draw between 200 and 300,000 people.
“NC state agencies (NC Highway Patrol, NC Emergency Management, NCDOT, etc) that were supporting the Equestrian Games have been pulled and deployed to the coast, so that is even more reason for us to keep as many resources here as possible to support Polk County if needed,” Bryson stated in an e-mail.
Bryson said Spartanburg County was fortunate to have many resources available and are ready to assist in North Carolina and other parts of South Carolina if either the equestrian games or Hurricane Florence creates a need.
The World Equestrian Games will begin Tuesday.
CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and hurricane track.
