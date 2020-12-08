LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former South Carolina deputy who was accused of hitting a woman with his elbow last year now faces additional charges after receiving nude photos from a teenage girl.
The Greenville News reports Michael Scott Valdario was charged in September with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.
Authorities say he enticed a 16-year-old girl to send him the images on social media.
He was also charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct first degree a month later.
It's not clear if the subsequent charges are related to the September charge but they stem from incidents in Lexington County.
His attorney did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper.
