GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Four men have been charged after more than 15 lbs. of cocaine to be distributed throughout Greenville County was found in a car, according to the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Evian Arias-Abreu of Miami, Julio Alberta Canales of Houston, Juan Pablo Colegio of Houston and Eliseo Santos from Houston are all charged with trafficking cocaine, according to the Unit.
A mugshot of Arias-Abreu was not available at the time of publication.
The DEU said it’s one of the biggest local agency narcotics seizure in years.
The Unit also said they learned of the incoming shipment of cocaine during an investigation.
This is at least the sixth significant drug bust the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit has made since Dec. 2020.
Investigators learned of a hotel on the northeast side of Atlanta where people from Houston were waiting in the transfer of cocaine.
After confirming the transfer, investigators gave the information to DPU, who were able to stop the car with Arias-Abreu, Canales and Colegio on Interstate 85 near White Horse Rd.
South Carolina Law Enforcement agents then found Santos at a truck stop at exit 4 on I-85.
At the Phoenix Center, Director of Local Provider Relations Michael McLain has mixed feelings about the bust.
"I'm happy it's off the street, I'm glad we got it. But it's also concerning that that amount of drugs was filtering through and almost made it to our street and our community," he said.
The DEU in Greenville County was created in 2019.
Commander Bart McEntire says busts like these are important as officials work to lower the overdose death rate in the county.
"Those efforts and the partnerships and relationships that have occurred have made a tremendous impact, and I'm not surprised about where we are. The level of support and resources that we now have weren't there two years ago," he said.
Officials at the Phoenix Center say stopping more drugs from coming into the community can also be a push for people to seek help, before they possibly overdose.
"When supply is lower, it can be a motivating factor for people to seek help. It could be a situation where they realize 'hey maybe it is time'," explained McLain.
McEntire says one thing the community can do is when you see something, to say something and give as much detail as possible.
