ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County Emergency Services says that four people were injured in a wreck along State Route 72 on Wednesday morning.
Officials say that one victim sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital in Greenwood.
Three other victims were treated for injuries at the scene of the wreck, according to Emergency Services.
Officials confirmed that Calhoun Falls bridge is back open as of about 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia Department of Transportation said a crash on the Georgia and South Carolina state line caused the highway to shut down.
According to GDOT, there are two cars and two trucks involved in the crash.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
