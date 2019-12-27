SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority is responding to a sewer line break that has resulted in about 175,000 gallons of wastewater spilling into Coneross Creek late Friday afternoon.
OJRSA said a property owner notified them of the pipe collapse in the Richland community, and Tugaloo Pipeline is now assisting with installing a plug in to the 27-inch diameter pipe to stop the flow. Once the plug is installed, officials say a temporary pumping system will be used to divert the wastewater around the broken line until a permanent repair can be made, and the creek bank stabilized with rock.
OJRSA estimates about 600 gallons per minute are currently flowing into the creek.
The agency has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), and samples will be collected for analysis. Signs will be posted alerting nearby citizens to avoid the area. The signs will stay up until SCDHEC approves their removal.
People and pets should avoid contact with the creek from the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge north of Richland Road to the SC-59 bridge until further notive.
OJRSA notes above-average rainfall within the last year meant Coneross Creek and its tributaries have experienced several floods, including one that exceeded the 100-year flood level.
