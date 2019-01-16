SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Broome High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning while deputies investigated an anonymous note that was left on the school’s campus, according to Spartanburg County School District Three.
Just before 2 p.m., officials announced an all clear after a thorough search of the building. K9 units and law enforcement officers with SLED, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, GSP airport and Clemson University law enforcement.
Students are to be bussed back by 2 p.m. and will resume their normal schedules. Though, all after school athletic events have been canceled.
Deputies said the note was in reference to a bomb threat and found in a bathroom at the school.
District Three officials said the note was found around 9:40 a.m.
“We are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our students and working in collaboration with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office,” said Aly Myles, a spokesperson for the school district.
Myles said all students were evacuated out of the building while deputies investigated.
Students were placed on school buses to help stay warm in the cold temperatures.
Myles said the students were moved to another school to allow them to use the facilities and have lunch while SLED and Spartanburg County deputies finished checking the school for any explosive threats.
Officials said all students and staff at the school were safe the entire time.
Blackwood later gave a second update, stating students would dismiss as normal from the high school.
