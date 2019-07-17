GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said one of their officers is okay after his ATV flipped while on patrol Wednesday afternoon.
According to SCDNR, an officer was out on Staunton Bridge Road patrolling private property for trespassing when his ATV flipped. Luckily, he was conscious and able to call for help from a fellow DNR Officer as well as Greenville County Sheriff's deputies.
DNR says their officer was actually even able to 'drop a pin' for his location to ensure responding officials could easily find him.
The officer was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with minor cuts and bruises, the agency said.
