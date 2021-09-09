GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville man has been sentenced to prison after he pled guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, according to the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.
Donnie Glenn, 62, pled guilty in general sessions court and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Honorable G.D. Morgan, Jr., according to a release.
The charges stem from the unit using a search warrant in July of 2020 and finding 1 lb. of meth and five ounces of heroin.
“Mr. Glenn, by his desire to push dangerous drugs in our community, posed a serious risk to our community, “ said Thirteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Walker Miller. “His pattern of egregious and recurring behavior is a blatant disregard of the law as well as the safety and well-being of our citizens. I applaud the efforts of the DEU in bringing a successful prosecution to an end and removing a major drug trafficker from our midst.”
Glenn had recently been out on bond and after investigators found out Glenn was back to trafficking drugs, a second search warrant was used last week where investigators found 10 ounces of crack cocaine, three ounces of heroin, one ounce of cocaine and 1.5 ounces of fentanyl.
“It was learned that Glenn made the decision that he knew he would soon be going to prison and he would sell as much narcotics as he could prior to his sentence,” said DEU Commander Bart McEntire. “Glenn’s actions demonstrate he only cared about his own greed and not the welfare of those he sold life threatening drugs to in order to increase his personal wealth. Again, without remorse, he resorted to putting dangerous and addicting drugs back in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.