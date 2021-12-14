GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood School District 50 officials announced that a Greenwood High School (GHS) student was charged after threatening another student.
Officials said GHS administration received reports stating that a student was threatening another student using Snapchat messages. According to officials, the messages sent included images of a BB gun and threatening language towards another student.
Following this report, administrators immediately contacted law enforcement and district officials. Officials said law enforcement and school administrators then worked together to thoroughly investigate the incident.
According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and the student who sent the messages was identified and charged by law enforcement. They added that the student will be also be disciplined according to the Students Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.