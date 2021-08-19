HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - 200 searchers are off on a mission to continuing searing for the remaining people who are still unaccounted for, according to Haywood County officials.
Officials confirmed that ground, aerial, and swift water rescue teams are continuing intensive search efforts Thursday. Crews will go from home to home along the Pigeon River, searching for the remaining 20 people, clearing the area, and assessing damage.
Two people were confirmed dead by officials overnight. A medical examiner is working to identify them.
Officials also mentioned that Governor Roy Cooler and Senator Thom Tillis will join the Haywood County officials Thursday to tour flood-damaged areas.
A new helpline has been put in place for anyone seeking assistance related to the storm. The number is 828-356-2022.
The following types of assistance is available through the helpline:
- Missing person information
- Food, housing assistance
- Special needs assistance
- Volunteer or donation opportunities
- Other storm-related needs
WEDNESDAY'S UPDATE: Haywood County officials confirm about 35 still unaccounted for after floods
