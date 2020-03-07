SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials for a Simpsonville plant say a minor incident has let an odorous smell out into parts of the city, but they're assuring the public there is no danger.
We received several messages and tips about the odor from viewers. One person said it smelled like garlic, and others reported feeling nauseous.
According to a spokesperson for H.B. Fuller, an adhesive plant, says a minor incident at the plant on S.E. Main Street, resulted in the odor, and that clean-up is underway. The spokesperson says the public isn't in danger, and that they're working with Simpsonville FD to handle the clean-up.
We received more details around 10:50 p.m. from Simpsonville fire chief Wesley Williams. He says that Greenville County Haz-Mat and South Carolina DHEC are responding to the hazardous materials incident. Williams says crews are neutralizing a container of chemicals at the facility and that air monitors are being set up to ensure safe air quality.
Williams notes there is no potential for fire or explosion, and that the incident should be under control in a few hours.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
