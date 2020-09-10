HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County deputy has died hours after being shot by a suspect Thursday morning.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin had first said a Henderson County was "fighting for his life" Thursday afternoon after being shot in the face by a suspect early Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. That suspect was killed when deputies shot back.
Just before 3 a.m., deputies said dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle break-in on Bethea Drive along Piney Ridge in the Mountain Home community.
Griffin said the people in the home saw a disabled vehicle outside on the street and a few moments later heard a loud sound.
When the people in the home looked outside after the noise, they saw a man breaking into a car with a crow bar.
A man in the house retrieved a gun from in the house and confronted the suspect, Lowell said. The suspect had also got his hands on a gun that was in the car and the two men were involved in a shootout.
The man retreated into the home and when deputies arrived, they found the suspect inside a pickup truck in a driveway across the street.
Griffin said that suspect, now identified as Robert Ray Doss Jr. initially complied with deputies' commands to put his hands up, but then quickly grabbed the gun and shot Deputy Ryan Hendrix in the face.
Two other deputies returned fire and secured the wounded deputies until help arrived.
SWAT was called in to secure the scene and Hendrix was rushed to the hospital.
Doss was killed in the exchange.
Griffin described Doss as a career criminal with arrests in South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland.
Griffin said Doss was wanted by the SC DPPP for a parole violation.
Hendrix served the sheriff's office for eight years, since 2012. He was a former Marine and had two young children: a 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. He was also a member of the SWAT team and a field training officer.
He was also engaged, and was supposed to be married in October.
Hendrix was still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon, but we later learned from HCSO that Hendrix had been declared brain dead at 12:57 p.m. He was an organ donor, according to officials. His family chose to declare him medically deceased.
The office lowered their flags to half-staff Thursday to signal their mourning.
The NC SBI was called in to take over the investigation.
A second suspect was also taken into custody, Griffin said.
HCSO released this statement about Dep. Hendrix:
It is with a heavy heart the family of Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix and Sheriff Lowell Griffin announce Ryan’s passing today at 12:57pm. Early this morning while the world slept, Ryan responded to assist a family needing help when they became innocent victims of a violent encounter. We all know the tragic outcome, but Ryan refuses to let the story end there.
Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant’s heart. You see, Ryan was also an organ donor. He will continue to help strangers for a lifetime, even after making the ultimate sacrifice.
Ryan’s family wants everyone to know that “Ryan was doing the job he was born to do and he died doing the job he loved”.
As arrangements are made, more details will follow.
Condolences began coming in from around the Carolinas. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina posted their own message on Facebook.
North Carolina senator Thom Thillis shared a statement as well, saying "Susan and I send our deepest condolences to the family of Deputy Ryan Hendrix. His service to our country and his community will never be forgotten. This is a tragic reminder of the dangers our LEOs face every day. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."
Henderson County's government has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff, which will also coincide with remembrances for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
(1) comment
saved the state some money .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.