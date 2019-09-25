SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Salem say a home along Knollwood Drive is a total loss after battling the blaze Wednesday evening.
Salem FD first confirmed to FOX Carolina just before 8 p.m. they had units on scene. We later got more details from Oconee County fire chief Charlie King.
King tells us 50 personnel from 7 departments in both Oconee and Pickens counties responded to the scene. He says two other homes saw damage to their roofs, mainly because they had wood shingles that were lit by hot embers from the primary home falling on them. He also noted boaters on Lake Keowee saw the smoke and called 911 to report it.
FOX Carolina viewer Robby Medlin sent us dramatic photos and video of the blaze, which appeared to take a structure near Lake Keowee. One video he sent us showed crews blasting water while on the lake.
King says the investigation is just getting started, and more steps will be taken Thursday morning.
