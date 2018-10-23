Anderson, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management authorities said Tuesday that a horse tested positive for West Nile virus. The horse was housed near the intersection of Johnson Rd. and Highway 8 in Pelzer, South Carolina.
The Emergency Management Division said Gregory Pest Solutions, the county’s pest control contractor, will be spraying the affected area within a one-mile radius of where the horse is housed.
Weather permitting, spraying will take place late on Wednesday night, October 24, 2018, and will include the placement of larvicide briquettes in standing water on public lands and in manholes.
There are still no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus in Anderson County, however, the EMD and DHEC are continuing taking action in the affected areas. The water based pesticide being used, is not poisonous to humans or animals. The pesticide is harmful to bees, so beekeepers are being notified.
Officials ask that the public not handle or distribute the larvicide briquettes placed in the area. The briquettes are placed in standing water, and usually last around 45 days.
