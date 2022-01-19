ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that five houses were evacuated after a gas leak near Richard Street on Wednesday.
Firefighters say that a natural gas line about six to seven feet deep was cut and can not be access by fire crews.
The fire department confirmed that crews are monitoring the situation and waiting on the gas company.
No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.
