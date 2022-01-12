GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Are you, your family and your home prepared for winter weather? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released tips on how to be prepared for winter weather.
The first step to being prepared before a winter storm hits is by planning ahead, according to the CDC. The agency recommends creating a communication and disaster plan for your family ahead of time.
The agency recommends you prepare your home and car using the following checklist:
- Weatherproof your home
- Have your chimney or flue inspected each year.
- Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.
- For older adults, keep an easy-to-read thermometer inside your home.
- Create an emergency car kit.
Before a storm hits, the CDC recommends listening to weather forecast and checking your supplies.
Most importantly, the CDC wants you to bring your pets indoors.
Is your home ready for #winter weather?❄️— CDC Environment (@CDCEnvironment) January 11, 2022
✔️ Have your chimney or flue inspected every year.
✔️ Install a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector.
✔️ Insulate walls and attic.
✔️ Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.
More tips from @CDCgov: https://t.co/fMuh8SQhg4 pic.twitter.com/rlyh8FYV8a
