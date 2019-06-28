GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials with the I-85/385 Gateway Project said in a news release Friday they expect to complete the project by the end of the year.
Officials said many of the final ramps and configurations are shaping up and should be complete by end of 2019.
“But there is still plenty of work to do,” the news release stated. “Work that may sometimes interfere with your drive, but very important work for the future of the Upstate.”
Officials said the construction crews made the following improvements during the second quarter of 2019:
- Completed the second half of the I- 385 bridge over I-85
- Switched traffic off I-385 NB traffic onto new I-385 bridge over I-85
- Continued construction of I-385 SB Bridge over Garlington Road
- Construction continued on Woodruff, Garlington and Miller roads
- Phasing of construction of I-85 NB ramp at Pelham Road
- Drainage, grading and paving worked on throughout the project scope
- Completed MSE walls for the I-85 SB Ramp to I-385 SB
- Finished wall and drainage work in median of I-85
- Continued re-surfacing of I-85 mainline
These areas will be the focus for the third quarter of the year:
- Switch I-385 SB traffic off remaining section of the old bridge onto new I-385 bridge over I-85
- Begin demolition of remaining old I-385 bridge over I-85
- Continued re-surfacing of I-85 mainline
- Move I-85 SB Exit 51 (A, B & C) to Proposed Final Configuration entrance
- Shift I-85 NB collector/distribution lane traffic to the right allowing for final phase of I-85 NB collector/distribution construction
- Shift the I-385 SB Woodruff Road Exit south of Garlington Road
- Shift I-85 NB onto new outside widening allowing for inside shoulder construction activities
- Completing the Roper Mountain bridge over I-85 and along with the roadway
- Construction will continue on Woodruff, Garlington and Miller roads
- Completion of all bridge structures.
