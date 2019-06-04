HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The National Park Service confirmed a woman passed away in a single-vehicle accident on June 3 while traveling on Blue Ridge Parkway.
According to a press release, around 4 p.m. dispatchers were alerted to a report of a single car rollover near mile marker 423.
The release says that rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver of the vehicle - and only occupant - deceased on scene.
She has been identified as 61-year-old Diane Banther Rice of Brevard, North Carolina.
An investigation found that Rice was heading southbound at the State Route 215 access to the Parkway when her car crossed over the center line.
The vehicle went through the northbound lane, and ultimately hit a gate in that area.
