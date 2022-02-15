GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Human remains found Tuesday morning while deputies conducted a welfare check have been identified, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Josh Hood said the remains were found along the property.
Deputies later identified the victim as Pamela Walker from Hodges. They added that at this time, investigators do not suspect that any foul play was involved.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
