HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials are investigating after one person was shot in Henderson County on Oct. 20, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say a call came in at 9:45 p.m. reporting that someone had been shot on Conservative Lane in the Valley Hill community.
According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival deputies determined that one of the persons involved in the incident was a relative of a Sheriff's Office employee. Deputies say the employee was not involved in the incident and was not on scene of the incident or on duty when the shooting occurred.
Officials say the victim, Rachel Olivia Buchanan, was taken to Pardee Hospital by Henderson County EMS but passed away on the way there.
Sheriff Griffin immediately requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation respond to the scene and conduct the investigation into this shooting due to the close relationship of the employee and one of the involved parties.
As of Oct. 27, officials say special agents from the Western District are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Officials found missing endangered person from Sumter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.