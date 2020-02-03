WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Waynesville officials say a woman died as a result of a fire on February 2.

According to interim chief Brian Beck with Waynesville Police, said both officers and firefighters responded to the fire on Ross Street around 1:15 p.m.

Officials say that there were four people inside of the home, including a baby. Two people were able to get out, but firefighters needed to rescue the remaining individuals from the flames.

Lifesaving measures were implemented on the two rescued subjects as they were transported to Haywood Regional Medical Center.

Unfortunately, 39-year-old Marguerite Nachele Forney passed away as a result of her injuries.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of those affected by this tragedy," the Waynesville Police Department said in a press release.