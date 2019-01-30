ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County and the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division are partnering together to spread some warmth in the community, and they need your help.
Officials said a “Blanket and Winter Clothing Drive” will be held Wednesday through Friday at the Civic Center of Anderson, located at 3027 Martin Luther King Blvd.
People are asked to donate new or gently used blankets, coats, new socks, scarves, gloves, beanies/hats, and other warm clothes inside the entrance of the Civic Center Main Lobby during normal operating hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Officials said the donated items will be distributed to area organizations that offer care and shelter in the community during periods of extreme cold weather.
Anyone with questions can call the Emergency Management Division at (864) 332-5732.
