ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The City of Asheville say the are working with the Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness to relocate unsheltered people at the Riverbend Park encampment to a local hotel.
Officials say they plan to use the funds from the American Rescue Plan and provide temporary housing to the people in the park.
About 40 people experiencing homelessness accepted the temporary housing at a local hotel officials say. The people were taken to the hotel in vans.
Officials say Riverbend Park will be closed to the public until further notice for cleanup.
