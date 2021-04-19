Generic - Vance Monument (1).JPEG

Pack Square in Asheville (FOX Carolina/ File)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The City of Asheville say the are working with the Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness to relocate unsheltered people at the Riverbend Park encampment to a local hotel. 

Officials say they plan to use the funds from the American Rescue Plan and provide temporary housing to the people in the park.

About 40 people experiencing homelessness accepted the temporary housing at a local hotel officials say. The people were taken to the hotel in vans. 

Officials say Riverbend Park will be closed to the public until further notice for cleanup. 

MORE NEWS: Seneca missing teen found, police say

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.