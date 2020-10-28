HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rescue crews spent part of their Tuesday night and Wednesday morning getting an injured bear hunter out of the woods.
Haywood County EMS says they and Lake Logan-Cecil VFD were initially dispatched to help the hunter, Richard Warren, who they say was injured in a fall above the Sunburst Campground off of Lake Logan Road. Both HCEMS and the VFD assessed the situation, requesting more technical rescuers and resources. This included the Haywood Co. Search and Rescue Team along with additional regional teams.
A news release from HCEMS noted that getting Warren from where his injury happened back up to a trail for transport via helicopter was a highly technical rescue effort that happened in the dark. It involved more than 900 feet of rope haul lines and pulleys to get him and crews back to the trail. Furthermore, patient condition, responder safety, terrain, weather, and time of day factored in the decision to call for air support.
Additionally, two of the responders on scene were injured, but treated on-scene and released.
The Tennessee National Guard helicopter team provided mutual aid to help the N.C. National Guard with patient extraction, using a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter sent from McGee Tyson AFB.
Nearly 60 rescuers and responders from different teams contributed to the efforts, including Lake Logan-Cecil Volunteer Fire Department, Cruso Fire and Rescue, Haywood Rescue Squad/SAR, Haywood County Emergency Services, Asheville Fire Department, Buncombe County Rescue Squad, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Jackson County Rescue Squad, Cherokee Fire Department, Transylvania County Rescue Squad, Transylvania County Emergency Management, US Park Service, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, and Tennessee Emergency Management.
The final rescue teams were checked back in safely around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.