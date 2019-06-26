ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials an inmate has died after an apparent seizure Wednesday evening in the county jail.
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the inmate collapsed around 7:36 p.m. during free time. BCSO says the inmate was conscious as a detention officer and medical staff responded and administered first aid. Soon after, EMS arrived and began life-saving measures, transporting the inmate to Mission Hospital. However, BCSO says the inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8:31 p.m.
Deputies are not releasing the inmate's identity until after family has been notified.
