CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Clemson, contractors, and the Woodlands of Clemson property manager are inspecting the apartment complex clubhouse after a floor collapse injured dozens early Sunday morning.
Pickens County emergency officials say a floor in the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson Apartments collapsed into the building's basement during a party.
Clemson's Associate VP for Strategic Communications, Joe Galbraith, confirmed that Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity hosted the event.
Gary Wiser, Ed.D. Clemson’s Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life said the Kappa Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. did file the required paperwork for hosting a social event with their national organization.
According to Clemson police chief Jimmy Dixon, police received the call around 12:30 a.m. reporting the collapse. Officers on scene found multiple people injured and called in for further assistance from other emergency services.
Police say a private party was being held by a group who had leased the clubhouse. At some point, the first floor collapsed, crashing into the basement of the building.
Dozens hurt
Dixon says nobody was entrapped, but 30 people were transported to three area hospitals.
Galbraith told FOX Carolina that 29 students were treated at area hospitals following the floor collapse. As of Monday morning, six students were still hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Galbraith said:
Thanks to the entire Clemson community for their support of those individuals, families and friends affected by this terrifying incident. Counselors have continued reaching out to student groups and individuals to ensure they’re aware of all resources available.
Clemson University Fire coordinated triage and transport of the injured.
I'm monitoring the situation, and my thoughts and prayers are with all who were injured. Our entire student support system will be available for any student impacted. https://t.co/QnSUdbP1GA— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) October 21, 2018
Clemson University EMS, Pickens County EMS, and Med Shore Emergency Services transported the injured to the three hospitals.
On Monday, FOX Carolina spoke with Todd Steadman, director for the Planning and Codes Department for the City of Clemson. Steadman told us:
The facts we know at this time are that the building was built in 2004 and was built under the guidelines of the building code that was in effect for that year. The construction process was inspected and approved by the City of Clemson building inspectors employed at that time. The posted occupancy for the upstairs of the clubhouse was 135 people. There is security camera footage we will be reviewing to determine what the occupancy was at the time of the incident. Other than that, we are just grateful the injuries were not any worse than they were and that the first responders did such a good job of triaging the situation.
The university on Monday tweeted its thanks to the entire Clemson community and said counselors were available if needed:
Thank you to the entire Clemson community for their support of those individuals, families, and friends affected by this terrifying incident. Counselors have continued reaching out to student groups and individuals to ensure they’re aware of all resources available.— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) October 22, 2018
911 calls
On Monday, Pickens County deputies released 911 calls from the incident:
Inspecting the building
Todd Steadman with Clemson Planning & Codes Administration said the city of Clemson, the builder of the clubhouse and the property manager will each perform their own inspections of the structure. The city's inspection is scheduled for Thursday morning.
"Once everyone has all the information they need to build their own report, City Planning and Codes will start to look at the structure of the building and how its standing now after the collapse to decide how they move from there," Steadman said.
Steadman said a third party engineering firm is doing inspection for the city and will need to write up a report on findings. The city of Clemson will release the findings once they have that report and consult with their attorney.
Further updates on this story are expected.
