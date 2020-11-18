NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a bomb threat from Tuesday morning that caused the evacuation of a middle school and a search of the grounds.
According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Mid Carolina Middle School received an email that a bomb was inside the school and would go off at a designated time. School officials followed procedures and evacuated the school.
Deputies said the sheriff's office, SLED agents, school administrators, and members of the Newberry County Emergency Services all responded and began a preliminary search. SLED brought in explosive sniffing dogs to search the grounds for suspicious packages and devices. The area was cleared and students re-entered the school after an extensive and thorough search.
The sheriff's office said:
The School District of Newberry County’s safety plan worked as it should, and the students and staff did an excellent job of orderly and well-coordinated evacuation of the school. Sheriff Foster went on to say, “the parents of the students should be proud of how well the students reacted to this and how well behaved they were during the time of their evacuation. We are all very impressed on how the teachers and staff coordinated the plans during this event.”
The Newberry County Sheriff's office said a forensic investigation is being performed to determine the origin of the bomb threat.
