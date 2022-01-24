UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person passed away in the a house fire in Union County Monday morning, according to Union County Fire Coordinator Dennis Merrifield.
The fire happened along Pinewood Acres Road off of Bruce Wilson Road.
We do not have the identity of the victim at this time.
Officials say they are working to learn the cause of fire.
Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: Water main break causes boil water advisory, early dismissal for schools in Spartanburg Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.