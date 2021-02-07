UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash from early Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, the collision occurred around 4 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near the Tinker Creek Road intersection.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old Charles “Charlie” Harrison, III.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Duke outage map: Power outages affecting Upstate residents after Saturday night winter storm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.