BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters are on scene in a Greenville neighborhood this evening after a house fire was reported, the Fire Chief says.
Berea Fire Department responded to the fire along North Harbor Drive in Greenville County.
Thankfully nobody was injured, Chief confirms.
It is unclear where it started; the scene is currently under active investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
Over 30 agencies assisting in search for man possibly living with cognitive impairment who went missing in Haywood County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.