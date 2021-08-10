UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- Union County Dispatch said that deputies are investigating a shooting on Webber Lake Road in Union, SC.
The Union County Coroner's Office said they were called to a shooting just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
In an update on Tuesday, the coroner said this incident is no longer being investigated as a homicide and no foul play is supected.
More news: HCPS: COVID-19 cluster identified at Hendersonville Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.