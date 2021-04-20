COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) is calling for a Red Flag Fire Alert for Wednesday and Thursday.
SCFC Officials are calling for the alert to start at 7 a.m. on April 21 to discourage people from burning outdoors when weather condition present and elevated risk to wildfire.
“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones in a news release. “Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened.”
Officials say alert is likely to be lifted after Thursday when relative humidity rises and overall fire danger abates. The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission.
More news: NPS: Motorcyclist dies after falling approximately 100 feet below embankment in Great Smoky Mountains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.