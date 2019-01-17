SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) - An inmate who was held in the Jackson County Detention Center is in the hospital for treatment after being found unresponsive in her cell Wednesday.
According to jail officials, 49-year-old Melissa Middleton Rice was found unresponsive in her cell and transported for treatment. Detention staff provided medical attention while awaiting Harris EMS and Sylva first responders.
Officials say Rice was a patient at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
The sheriff's office has requested the North Carolina SBI to investigate.
