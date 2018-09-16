SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Simpsonville Police Department are investigating after shots were fired at a apartment complex Sunday evening.

A city spokesman said the shooting occurred at the Enclave Apartments on Fairview Road just after 8:30 p.m..

No one was hurt and officials said there was no immediate threat to the community.

Police said Monday afternoon that a juvenile suspect had been identified and will be charged.

The suspect's name will not be released due to his age.