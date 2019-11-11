GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) GSP Airport officials said a passenger from Kentucky was arrested on November 9 after they say she told them there was a bomb in her bag.
Director of Communications and Air Service Development Tom Tyra says the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. after American Airlines contacted GSP's police department.
Tyra says Laura Jones, of Anchorage, Kentucky, was reportedly upset with customer experience. When asked a standard, mandatory question about hazardous material, Jones told authorities she had a bomb in her bag.
Police searched her person and bags - and found nothing.
"We take these threats very seriously," Tyra said.
Jones was arrested at the airport and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where officials charged her with bomb threat.
MORE NEWS:
Police release detour route as busy Spartanburg intersection remains blocked following fiery tanker crash
Pickens Co. School Board votes 4-2 in favor of changing calendar year for students
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.