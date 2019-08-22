HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County fairgrounds officials say a lightning strike near this year's fair was a cause for concern for at least five people who initially thought they were hit Thursday.
We're told EMS was called for five people, including a child, who told officials they thought they were struck by lightning. The child complained his ear was burning.
Officials say of the five who called, only one man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Officials say the strike didn't directly hit them, but did hit nearby and that they felt the jolt.
