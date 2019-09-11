ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City Fire Department says a lit candle is likely the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a home Wednesday morning.
According to officials, the department responded to the structure along Boggs Street around 11:25 a.m. to find the home ablaze.
They encountered two occupants outside of the home, who said everyone was safely out of the residence.
Firefighters used about 500 gallons of water to finally put out the flames. Officials say the house was significantly damaged, and is not estimated to be lived in for some time.
It has been determined that a lit candle in one of the bathrooms was the cause of the fire.
The Red Cross says they are assisting those who were affected by the incident.
