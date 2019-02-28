Swain,NC (FOX Carolina) - Swain County Schools said classes resumed as normal Thursday after a loaded gun was found on campus and the school was locked down.
The school district announced on Facebook Thursday morning that classrooms were locked down and Swain County Sheriff's office responded.
According to an automated voicemail sent out by the school system, the lockdown was initiated at approximately 9:37 a.m.
The message said in part,
"All lockdown procedures were implemented at the school, and Swain Co. Sheriff's Department responded to the scene. The other school sites were placed on perimeter lockdown as a precaution according to our safety protocols.
All classrooms and staff members were accounted for and reported to be safe.
We are preparing to shift from lockdown to perimeter lockdown. Classes will resume on a modified schedule. Investigation of the incident is ongoing by the sheriff's department.
Students will not be dismissed until the initial investigation is completed."
The Swain County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the investigation:
The Swain Middle School was placed in lockdown this morning (2/28/19). All the students and staff are safe. The Swain County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into this matter. 2 School Resource Officers were at the Middle School at the time of the lockdown and other officers arrived within 2 minutes of the notification. The Sheriff's Office, School Administration, State Highway Patrol, ATF, and Bryson City PD were on scene.
Later, Toby Burrell, a spokesman for Swain County Schools said the person who brought the gun was identified and that investigators don't believe that person intended to use the weapon.
Below is Burrell's statement:
"Law enforcement has concluded their on-site investigation of the incident that required a lockdown at Swain Middle School this morning. In accordance with federal law, Swain County Schools cannot discuss the specifics of student matters. However, we do work closely with law enforcement officials anytime student safety is involved, and all appropriate steps are immediately taken to keep everyone safe.
We can confirm that the school staff discovered a handgun on campus; however, the sole individual involved has been identified and there is no indication that they intended to use the gun against other students or staff at the school. Normal operations have resumed, and we know of no current safety concern or risk to students or staff at Swain Middle School, or any school
Swain County Schools is grateful to the Swain County Sheriff’s Department and Bryson City Police Department for their response and assistance in resolving this situation. Special thanks to our dedicated faculty and staff who were steadfast in following safety procedures, and lastly our students at Swain Middle School who were fantastic throughout the whole day."
There is no word yet on any charges or disciplinary actions concerning this incident.
