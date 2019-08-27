WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The town of Weaverville said business is back to normal Tuesday afternoon after police investigated another bomb threat at the Weaverville Walmart.
Officials said the store was evacuated and people had been asked to stay away from the store until police deemed it is safe for Walmart to resume business.
A short time later, the town of Weaverville said the alert had been canceled.
"Alert Canceled: Police resources, to include bomb detecting dogs, have searched Walmart and lifted the store's lockdown. Our gratitude is extended to all public safety and emergency response organization who helped protect the public during this incident," the ton posted on Facebook.
Police investigated a prior bomb threat at the store earlier this month.
