SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- There's been a lot of trash talk in Spartanburg County as officials work to combat a growing problem: litter.
We reached out to the Environmental Enforcement Department to find out how bad the situation is. We found the numbers have been on the rise for several years.
Director Jamie Nelson said in 2018 there were 982 complaints and 456 citations. That increased to 1,365 complaints and 471 citations in 2019. Then the numbers jumped again during the pandemic totaling 1,477 complaints and 520 citations in 2020.
So far this year, officers have investigated 296 complaints and 117 citations.
Residents say they're seeing the impact. Hannah Marie Wayne said she saw a woman litter while waiting at a red light in downtown Spartanburg not long ago.
""This lady -- she looked angry -- she was just throwing 15 to 20 plastic bags out her window and took off, just like it was no big deal," Wayne said.
Nelson said they have a four-pronged approach to getting numbers down: pick-up, education awareness and enforcement.
The minimum fine will cost you $237, according to Nelson, but the more you trash the more you pay.
"You could actually go to jail in the state of South Carolina for littering," he said.
The focus of the Environmental Enforcement Department right now is illegal dumping. That's when people take their loads of garbage and leave them in empty lots.
There are only five enforcement officers in the county, Nelson said, but they're using technology to maximize their reach.
"We're smart officers. We have these things. We have surveillance cameras that we put up," Nelson said.
Wayne said she's happy to see the county taking such an aggressive approach.
"When I'm riding my bike, to have to avoid litter all the time is dangerous and it's unpredictable so to know that somebody is finding these people is awesome," she said.
Be a part of the solution
Nelson said they'll keep working to stop litterers, but really it's up to the public.
"The only way we're going to stop littering is if the individual stops it," he said. "Springtime brings renewal. So there's always hope. There's always a chance."
Today the Environmental Enforcement Department is hosting an event with Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful at the county landfill. To help combat roadway litter, they'll be handing out free tarps to truck drivers so they can secure their loads and keep debris from flying out.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m.
Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful also have several clean-up events coming up, including:
- Boiling Springs: April 17 at 3079 SC-9 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Inman Cleanup: April 26 at 11211 Asheville Hwy from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
