MCCORMICK, SC (FOX Carolina)- SC Department of Corrections officials say a man was arrested after he attempted to throw multiple packages of contraband over the fence at McCormick Correctional Institution.
Officials say the suspect, Reginald Sims, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, providing contraband to a prisoner and trespassing.
According to officials, the items that Sims attempted to deliver included; 241 grams of marijuana, three pounds of tobacco, six cellphones, nine cigarette lighters, seven spools of sewing thread, three sewing needles and one set of headphones.
More news: Police: Accused stalker who left candy, food on victim’s doorstep tries to kidnap her, shoots her husband
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.