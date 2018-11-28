RUTHERFORD CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Law enforcement said an investigation was taking place in Forest City Wednesday night.
Officials on scene say they were serving a search warrant for a man when he took off running.
A search is currently underway. Crews are positioned outside an elementary school in Rutherford County.
Officials say they are awaiting assistance from Highway Patrol.
They plan to use Highway Patrol's helicopter in the search as it has the ability to provide an aerial view of the area being canvassed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
According to officials, they were looking for Benjamin Kennedy, who had possible felony warrants along with confirmed failure to appear warrants. Kennedy wasn't found Wednesday evening on scene but investigators are keeping an eye out for leads.
Kennedy is believed to be in his late 20s. He has numerous tattoos and brown hair. Anyone who has information should call Forest City police.
